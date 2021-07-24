Liverpool’s £86m move for Euros finalist spurned by Juventus – report

Liverpool have reportedly had a bid of £86m palmed away by Juventus for star man Federico Chiesa.

This comes from La Repubblica (via the Daily Mail), with the Italian having caught international attention with his performances during the European Championship.

The Serie A giants have previously made it expressly clear that the forward is considered an untouchable in the summer window.

It’s fair to say the claim could be considered somewhat sensationalist given the obvious financial constraints the recruitment are working under.

If we had £86m spare to splash on a major signing, there’s simply no way that the club wouldn’t have snapped up a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum already, with Jurgen Klopp undeniably keen to get new faces in to embed in the squad before the season proper begins.

The 23-year-old is one we at the EOTK would imagine the recruitment team to jump at if the opportunity arose and for the right fee.

Nonetheless, if our lack of activity beyond the signing of Ibrahima Konate is anything to go by, we simply don’t have the financial firepower to prise Chiesa out of Turin at this moment in time.

