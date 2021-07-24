(Video) Konate wins back possession with impressive recovery pace v Mainz

Ibrahima Konate was one of the standout performers in last night’s 1-0 victory over Mainz in pre-season.

The centre-half looked cool in possession and seemed far from out of place when playing in a high-line.

On multiple occasions, the Frenchman demonstrated the sheer pace at his disposal, with one recovery run to retrieve the ball after losing possession sticking in the mind.

Chasing the Mainz attacker from the halfway line, the former RB Leipzig star angled his approach and calmly dealt with the danger before carrying the ball back out toward the opposition half.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

