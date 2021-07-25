Carragher reacts to Gini Wijnaldum’s comments on social media abuse

Jamie Carragher has questioned Gini Wijnaldum’s admission that abuse from online fans directly factored into his decision to part ways with Liverpool on a free.

It has been acknowledged that the Dutchman was not pleased with the offer tabled by the club, with the Reds’ hierarchy thought to be unwilling to meet the midfielder’s demands in light of his age.

I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus & every club has clowns. Turn off your notifications & if it’s bothering you that much delete the app! He wanted more money the club said no, that’s football! https://t.co/NNmiyFXYBY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 24, 2021

Speaking to The Times, the former No.5 stated that he didn’t feel appreciated by a specific section of fans on social media.

From a Liverpool perspective, it’s shameful that some so-called ‘fans’ have engaged in such behaviour with a player in blatant defiance of the club’s motto.

It’s an issue that’s not endemic to us specifically, of course, with social media abuse a global challenge that will require the united efforts of clubs, political leaders and social media caretakers to overcome.

In the meantime, Wijnaldum will be a greatly missed figure at Anfield, and we hope his time in the French capital will be free from a repeat of such abuse.

Klopp has already provided a hint with how he plans to evolve his Liverpool squad for the next season