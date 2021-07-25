Fabinho references 2018/19 Champions League moment that once infuriated him during Instagram Q&A – ‘Just ball ref’

When questioned about his favourite tackle on an Instagram Q&A session, Liverpool star Fabinho pointed to one against Luis Suarez in the club’s famous Champions League semi-final overcoming of Barcelona in 2019.

The Brazil international included a picture of his challenge against the former Reds star, during the Catalan giants’ second-leg clash, with the caption of: “Just ball ref”.

The 27-year-old was a vision of fury after the tie’s official handed him a caution in the form of a yellow card for his efforts, despite having apparently won the ball in the process.

READ MORE: Liverpool wanted three Real Madrid stars in exchange for Steven Gerrard’s services plus €45m back in 2005 – AS

It was a remarkable tackle that helped set the tone for what would be an even more remarkable evening for Jurgen Klopp’s men who ran out the victors having amassed four goals to overcome the deficit suffered in Catalonia.

Since that point, Fabinho has continued to be a key presence in the Liverpool squad, excelling in the centre of defence when an injury crisis ran rampant through our centre-back options last term.

Having helped bring the best out of Thiago Alcantara toward the latter end of the season, however, we at the EOTK are looking forward to seeing the partnership blossom further in the upcoming campaign.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Carragher’s made an interesting point about Wijnaldum but he’s off the mark on one thing