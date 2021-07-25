Leeds United could swoop for £15m valued Liverpool star this summer, suggests ex-golden boot-winner

Kevin Phillips has suggested that Leeds United could move for out-of-favour Liverpool attacker Divock Origi this summer.

Highlighting the dip in form of Patrick Bamford close to the end of the prior campaign, the golden boot-winner claimed that the Belgian striker could be a versatile option for Marcelo Bielsa to pursue.

“We saw with Bamford last season, at the end he looked tired. He wasn’t the same player he was earlier in the season,” the former Sunderland star told Football Insider.

“That comes from playing too much football. They might look for a player who could play wide and through the middle.

“Maybe someone like Divock Origi. Maybe Leeds could nick in and get him from Liverpool. At that price [£15-20m]? Certainly.

“With the time left in the window, I think we will see Leeds move for him, or a player like that.”

With the Reds hoping to amass in excess of £60m in player sales, it’s certainly an option the club would entertain if the West Yorkshire outfit tabled a bid of over £15m.

Considering that the likes of Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri remain on our books, it’s more than possible for us to reach the reported target in outgoings, especially after the latter’s impressive European Championship campaign.

After a goalless season from the pair, the need for more clinical attacking options behind our prestigious front-three is absolutely critical if we want to keep up with our high-spending rivals.

The duo have both enjoyed some important moments in the famous red shirt – particularly the Belgian, who scored the winning goals in our Champions League semi-final and final victories in 2019 – but the time has arguably come for us to part ways in the interest of evolving.

Klopp has already provided a hint with how he plans to evolve his Liverpool squad for the next season