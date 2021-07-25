Liverpool tell £49.5m star to not sign new contract with Serie A giants; Reds prepared to snatch midfielder on a free next summer – report

Liverpool have reportedly advised Franck Kessie to avoid signing a new contract with AC Milan in order for the Reds to capitalise on the expiration of the player’s contract next summer.

This comes from Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), with the publication noting that the Serie A giants have made extending the Ivorian’s terms at the San Siro a top of the list item.

In return for the midfielder’s agreement on the matter, the Merseysiders have assured the 24-year-old that they are happy to offer him a bumper contract of €6m per year at Anfield.

Defined by his sheer durability – only missing eight Serie A games in the last three seasons – and versatility, Kessie stands out as a near-ready-made Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

Valued at £49.5m, according to Transfermarkt, it’s possible that a move for the former Atalanta star could be just beyond our financial reach.

That being said, we’d be taking a great risk banking on the player not seeking an improved contract at AC Milan, which would boost his value even further the next summer.

It’s a tricky game to play, but one our recruitment team is certainly more than equipped to gamble on.

