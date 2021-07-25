Liverpool transfer patience rewarded as Reds rejected opening £6.5m offer for Wilson from European outfit

Liverpool’s recruitment team has garnered a reputation for shrewd transfer business, one that was upheld in their acceptance of Fulham’s £12m bid for Welsh international Harry Wilson, who heads to Craven Cottage with a 15% sell-on clause attached.

Being in desperate need of an influx of cash in order to arrange further incomings, the club could have folded and accepted Benefica’s offer of £6.5m for the winger but ultimately held firm on its valuation of the out-of-favour star.

#LFC confirm £12m deal with Fulham for Harry Wilson.15% sell on clause. Earlier in summer LFC rejected £6.5m offer from Benfica. Fulham able to complete deal under EFLs strict FFP protocols due to willingness to delay the start of the payments until 2022 https://t.co/korlRsO4pS — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 24, 2021

This comes from The Athletic, with James Pearce noting that Fulham have been afforded the opportunity to delay payments until 2022 in order to get the transfer over the line in compliance with Financial Fair Play.

Even under pressure to get in funds quickly to bring in further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate, it’s impressive that Michael Edwards and co. kept their cool and held out for the right offer.

With little in the way of transfer activity beyond sales at the moment, it can be difficult to remember just how pivotal a role our recruitment team have played in our recent successes.

Should we manage to secure another £30m in sales to meet The Athletic’s reported target of £60m, we’d back the club to enjoy a somewhat successful window overall.

