Liverpool urged to pursue Arsenal star as alternative to Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool have been advised by Kevin Phillips to overlook linked target Jarrod Bowen and move for Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

The youngster was one of Arsenal’s breakout stars last term, registering six goal contributions in 20 league appearances.

“He [Bowen] could be a good player for them,” the former golden boot-winner told Football Insider.

“It’s whether he will go there and play regularly for them. It could another Shaqiri situation.

“I don’t want to see that. Bowen is thriving at West Ham, he’s found a team where he can play regularly.

“If Liverpool want to sign a player like that, why don’t they go for someone like Emile Smith Rowe?

“He could be a very decent signing because I can’t see West Ham letting Bowen go.

“It’s clear Liverpool are looking for that kind of player but I don’t see it happening.”

Having only recently signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2026, however, it seems a highly unlikely option for the Reds to pursue.

Excusing the fact that Mikel Arteta’s outfit will be perfectly placed to slap a ludicrous asking price for the highly-rated Englishman, we’ve yet to see any genuine links between the player and Liverpool.

As a more forward-minded midfielder, the 20-year-old is realistically not what the recruitment team will have in mind if a direct Gini Wijnaldum replacement is desired.

As far as needing a new attacker goes, we certainly wouldn’t advocate pursuing the Smith Rowe as an option for the forward line, with us being more in a need of an out-and-out goalscorer.

