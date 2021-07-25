(Video) Fabinho’s attempt at a Scouse accent is impressive: ‘You want some chicken, lad?’

We’ve seen a few interesting attempts at imitating the Scouse accent, with Fabinho the latest Liverpool star to have a go.

The Brazilian had invited his followers to send him questions on his Instagram story, with one fan inquiring as to whether the No.3 “knew any Scouse”.

In fairness to the former Monaco man, it’s not a bad crack at the accent, though we’ll be curious to see what the supporters think.

The 27-year-old is currently holidaying after being part of Brazil’s Copa America-winning squad this summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Fabinho’s Instagram account:

Fabinho speaking scouse – perfection from LiverpoolFC

