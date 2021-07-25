(Video) Van Dijk & Gomez’s bromance on full display in Liverpool star’s Instagram clip

Joe Gomez shared a clip on his Instagram story of himself spending time with centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.

The pair are captured playing basketball together, going on hikes and admiring the local views.

The friendship the defenders share was said to be invaluable for both during their rehabilitation efforts.

Though Jurgen Klopp has already ruled out the pair’s availability for the impending pre-season clash with Hertha Berlin, it’s likely that fans will be able to look forward to the return of the starting centre-half duo in the near future.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Joe Gomez’s Instagram account:

Klopp has already provided a hint with how he plans to evolve his Liverpool squad for the next season