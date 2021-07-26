Belgian international would be a ‘sensible replacement’ for Liverpool star Mane, says ex-PL star

Jeremy Doku would be a “sensible replacement” for Liverpool star Sadio Mane, according to Kevin Phillips.

The teenager attracted attention on the international stage with his exciting performances for Belgium in the European Championship.

“I think he’s a sensible replacement for someone like Mane,” the former Sunderland attacker told Football Insider.

“He has that European and international experience so he could be an incredible signing.

“Doku would need regular football and it’s always hard to see if you will get it ahead of those Liverpool players.

“He had a great Euros and he’ll excite the fans. It depends how much Rennes ask for him.”

With the Reds having previously expressed an interest in signing the 19-year-old under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, it’s possible that the side could renew its interest given the deemed necessity of bolstering the forward ranks this summer.

The Belgium international doesn’t have the most exciting of goal records in recent seasons, though given his youth it’s a trait that could be potentially nurtured by Klopp and the coaching staff.

With us having relied largely on Mo Salah’s goals the prior term, we need another forward with an eye for goal who can help take the slack off our starting front-three.

With the French top-flight staring down the barrel of a financial crisis, it’s possible that we could snap up Doku for a bargain fee, which would be an attractive option considering our own limitations in spending power.

