Liverpool could receive bid for 27-year-old midfielder as PL outfit considers move – report

West Ham United are reportedly considering Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a potential option to boost their midfield.

This comes from the Express, with the publication claiming that the Hammers are contemplating a loan bid for the 27-year-old.

With the Reds having already lost a midfielder in Gini Wijnaldum, however, it seems somewhat unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will be prepared to sanction the exit of yet another central midfielder.

Should the Englishman leave, we would be left with Curtis Jones and the injury prone Naby Keita, a worrying prospect considering that our starting midfield trio all suffered injuries at some stage of the prior campaign.

Though we’re still roughly £30m short of making the £60m threshold in player sales, there are other avenues we can explore before having to consider parting ways with one of our remaining midfielders.

Xherdan Shaqiri certainly appears increasingly likely to leave us this summer, which would contribute potentially £15m to the kitty, with the likes of out-of-favour attacker Divock Origi also a potential to face the transfer chop.

