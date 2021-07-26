Liverpool ‘ready to do business’ for 29-year-old Reds attacker as four European outfits ‘express interest’

Liverpool are reportedly prepared “to do business” with any potential suitor who expresses an interest in out-of-favour attacker Xherdan Shaqiri “at the right price”, according to Goal’s Neil Jones.

The reliable journalist noted that the likes of Sevilla, Villareal, Lazio and Napoli have already made their interest in the Swizterland international known.

Interest in Xherdan Shaqiri expected to ramp up this week. Sevilla, Villarreal, Lazio and Napoli among clubs to express interest. Liverpool ready to do business at the right price.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 26, 2021

According to a report from the Mirror last month, the club would be prepared to accept £13m for the former Stoke City star, as the Merseysiders hope to amass enough in the way of player sales to fund further incomings.

There are the financial ramifications of COVID-19 to consider in terms of what any interested party will be prepared to offer for the 29-year-old, as has already been demonstrated by Harry Wilson’s drop in value.

However, considering the player’s contract (not set to expire until 2023) and an impressive European Championship campaign with the Swiss national side, you’d have to wonder whether an asking price closer to £15m – or potentially higher – wouldn’t be achievable.

At the very least, £13m would take us closer to the £60m target in player sales, which would certainly signal the likelihood of impending further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate this summer.

