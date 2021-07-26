‘Liverpool won’t stop me’ – Xherdan Shaqiri names ideal transfer destination as Anfield exit looms

Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his interest in “a new challenge”, naming Lazio as his ideal transfer destination, should he depart Liverpool this summer.

Citing a report by Corriere dello Sport, Fabrizio Romano relayed a quote from the Switzerland international in a tweet, with the player explaining that the Reds’ hierarchy will not stand in the way of a potential move away from Anfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri: “I told Liverpool board I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my decision and will now consider bids to sell me. Liverpool won’t stop me this summer”, he told CorSport. 🔴 #LFC “I’d love to come back to Italy, and I’d like to play for Lazio”, he added. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

This follows an update from Goal’s Neil Jones, with the journalist confirming that the club would be looking to receive a fee in the region of £15m for the out-of-favour star’s services.

With just under £30m remaining of our reported minimum target of £60m in player sales, £15m for Shaqiri would be a significant contribution to that end goal.

As the start of the season proper edges ever closer, getting the likes of Shaqiri and another major fringe player out of the door quickly will be critical in order to get a couple of new faces in and integrated within the squad as soon as possible.

The clock is ticking but we’ve certainly made excellent progress since the European Championships drew to a close, which can only bode well as far as additional signings are concerned.

