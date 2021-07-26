Liverpool’s hopes of securing AC Milan midfielder dashed as Fabrizio Romano confirms contract talks

Reported Liverpool target Franck Kessie has confirmed his intention to remain with AC Milan beyond the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano relayed a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which quoted the Ivorian on the matter of his future at the Serie A outfit, with the journalist adding that the player is “in advanced talks” over a contract extension.

Franck Kessié: “I want to stay at AC Milan forever. I’m proud of this club and I’m not planning to leave AC Milan, absolutely”, he told Gazzetta dello Sport. He’s in advanced talks to extend his contract. 🔴🤝 #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2021

The Reds are thought to be keen on replacing former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield, with player sales quickly progressing, presumably with a view to engaging in further incomings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

As far as durability went, the 24-year-old seemed a match made in heaven to pick off where the Dutch international left off.

With a contract expiring next summer, it was possible that Liverpool could have benefitted from a potential cut-price deal for the midfielder.

Nonetheless, the search must go on; we certainly can’t afford to head into the next season – regardless of how impressive Naby Keita looks – without a new face in the middle of the park.

With injury prone options waiting in the wings, we quite simply need another durable midfielder who can last an entire term.

