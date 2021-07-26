New report suggests figure that could secure Liverpool-linked Saul’s signature as Reds and Chelsea contact agent

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Saul Niguez’s agent with a view to a summer switch.

This comes from Marca (via Sport Witness), with the publication citing reports from England regarding a €50m bid from Manchester United and adding that such a figure would theoretically be enough to secure the Spanish international’s signature.

With Rodrigo de Paul having joined Diego Simeone’s men from Udinese, it is thought that the midfielder will have fallen down a notch on the pecking order, which could play into an interested party’s hands.

Should €50m (£42m) be the goal, it could potentially rule us out from a potential bid, though this all depends on how far we exceed a reported target of £60m in player sales, if at all.

A player of the 26-year-old’s obvious quality would have to be considered a coup as far as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum goes.

Though a starting trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara is certainly a mouthwatering prospect on its own, recent history suggests that there will be more than ample opportunity for the Spaniard to get regular minutes at Liverpool this coming season.

