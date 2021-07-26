‘You worry for Liverpool’ – PL rivals are highlighting major concern for Reds, says ex-England No.1

Paul Robinson has noted that the potential spending power of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea highlights the lack of financial flexibility on Liverpool’s part.

Player exits have dominated the Reds’ window thus far, with it being accepted that sales will play a critical role in freeing up the funds necessary to bring in further new signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

“It is a really big window for them. There is talk about Salah and Henderson leaving,” the former England shotstopper told Football Insider.

“Yes, they have recouped close to £30million but we know they did not have a huge transfer budget before that. So they could probably only add one quality player with that money.

“When you look at what Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are planning to spend in this window, you worry for Liverpool. You question their financial power.”

It’s a reality that has left some wondering just how effectively Jurgen Klopp’s men will be able to compete in the upcoming season.

For those greatly anticipating the next Premier League campaign, check out Bethard’s website to grab your bethard bonuskod.

There is the return of talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk to consider (not to mention his first-choice defensive partner Joe Gomez), with Fabinho’s involvement in the midfield the prior term (after defensively deputising) getting the most out of Thiago Alcantara.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool won’t stop me’ – Xherdan Shaqiri names ideal transfer destination as Anfield exit looms

Nonetheless, it seems imperative that Liverpool ensure a quality replacement for former player Gini Wijnaldum and the addition of a new forward to bolster the ranks and offer the club an additional option should the goals dry up beyond Mo Salah once more.

Our No.4’s return will certainly level the playing field to some degree, such is his quality, though it’s not yet clear to what extent the defender’s long-term injury has had an impact on his game.

Assuming that we manage to get the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri over the line for the reported fee of £15m, we’ll take another significant step closer to reaching our target of £60m in sales.

By extension, it would mean another step closer to further signings, which would go some way to relieving the nerves of restless supporters on social media.

The likes of Saul Niguez and Donyell Malen had been linked to the club as potential options, though with us remaining inactive at the current point time, it would seem as if we’re potentially waiting to reach the aforementioned milestone of £60m before making our intended moves.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Carragher’s made an interesting point about Wijnaldum but he’s off the mark on one thing