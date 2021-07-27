‘Been here with Coutinho’ – Liverpool should sell £90m man if player is reluctant to sign new contract, says ex-PL star

Paul Robinson has compared Mo Salah’s contract situation to that of former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, suggesting that the Reds should sell the Egyptian this summer if he is not inclined to extend his contract.

This follows from a report written by Kevin Palmer at the Sunday World, in which the journalist claims that there are concerns over the former Roma star’s willingness to remain at Anfield beyond 2023.

“We have been here with Coutinho,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“Everybody was panicking when Coutinho left but the side was rebuilt on that money. You look at where they have gone since he left and you would have to say that they are in a better place.

“I am not an advocate of allowing players to run down their contracts. If a contract cannot be done, from a business sense, transfers have to be conducted.

“The fee Liverpool could get for Salah now would be huge. But that will not be the case in 12 months time when he is another year older with just 12 month left on his deal. He could quite easily then leave on a free.”

It has been repeatedly hammered home by those reporters close to the club that Jurgen Klopp’s men will not engage in any big-money moves unless one of the front-three should depart.

It seems absolutely inconceivable that our top-scorer from the prior campaign could leave this summer, let alone in two years time.

As a consummate athlete who takes extremely good care of his body, there’s nothing to say that Salah couldn’t extend his best years well into his 30s as some of the globe’s top professionals have.

In which case, an exception could be made for offering the Egypt international a long-term contract despite being 29 years of age.

