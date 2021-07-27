‘I see a leader’ – Lijnders tips Liverpool star to become a ‘future captain’

Pep Lijnders has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s mentality, backing the fullback to become a “future captain” one day.

The right-back was the subject of much critique for his performances in the prior campaign after suffering COVID-19 in pre-season, though rallied in the second-half of the season to finish on a high.

“If someone represents this quote of Bill Shankly it’s him: playing at the highest level isn’t pressure, it’s a reward,” the Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com. “I still see the same fire in his eyes in each training, but I don’t see this young guy anymore; I see a leader, I see someone who controls his emotions, a future captain. A leader by example.”

Having a full-strength backline back at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal will be a welcome sight for many fans having witnessed the club utilise a range of centre-back combinations last term whilst our fullbacks were overworked.

With a proper pre-season under his belt, we’d certainly back the young Englishman to get off the mark quicker in the upcoming season.

At his best, 22-year-old is simply unplayable, connecting beautifully with Mo Salah on the right wing and contributing to our chance creation.

As a player from the city and an Academy graduate, it would be fitting to see the armband handed to another Scouser once Jordan Henderson eventually calls time on his Liverpool career (an eventuality we’re in no rush to see).

