Jota identifies ‘key factor’ behind smooth transition from Wolves to Liverpool

Diogo Jota has pinpointed Liverpool’s “style of play” as being a “key factor” behind his easy transition from Wolves to Liverpool.

The 24-year-old hit the ground running at Anfield following his summer switch last term, registering five goals in his first nine league appearances before injury struck.

“It’s hard to say really,” the Portugal international told liverpoolfc.com.

“Obviously when I came I wanted to come and do my best and obviously start scoring, but sometimes those things don’t happen straight away.

“But I think the style of play suits me and maybe that was the key factor for my beginning.”

The Reds are still thought to need a new forward this summer to make up for the lack of goal contributions from backup attackers Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Should Jota kick off the 2021/22 campaign with a similar run of form to that fans witnessed last year, we could pick up some frightening momentum leading up into Christmas.

With a full-strength Liverpool side to call upon – barring a repeat of the injury crisis that pulled the rug out from under our title defence – Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hopeful that this time we can sustain such form throughout the entire season.

Though we’d imagine having key stars back will have a positive impact on the likes of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino who both struggled for significant chunks of the term, it can’t hurt to have the Portuguese pushing his fellow forwards for a place.

