Liverpool starlet who converted from attacker to fullback handed long-term contract at Anfield

Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley has been handed a new long-term contract with the club, as reported by James Pearce in a tweet.

The 18-year-old from Dungannon United joined as an attacking player though the Academy saw his future in the backline and converted him into a ranging right-back.

Young full-back Conor Bradley, who is training with the senior squad in Austria, has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC.

The 18-year-old Northern Ireland international joined the Reds from Dungannon United in 2019.

The Northern Irishman enjoyed his senior debut against VFB Stuttgart last week and could be set to play an important part in the Reds’ upcoming campaign, with the Belfast Telegraph suggesting that his direct competition, Neco Williams, could be sold this summer.

With us hoping to amass over £60m in player sales, parting ways with our young Welsh fullback for a fee in the region of £10m, as the prior publication suggests, is not entirely unlikely.

Xherdan Shaqiri’s likely exit – with the Switzerland international having announced his intention to part ways with the club – will likely take our total in outgoings to around £45m, another important step closer to the likelihood of further incomings.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see Academy talent out on the pitch and, should Williams join the likes of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi out the exit door, we’d be excited to see another youngster take his place in the first-team squad.

