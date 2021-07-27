Liverpool tipped to move for Wijnaldum replacement as La Liga outfit likely to accept bid touted – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to launch a bid for linked target Saul Niguez.

This comes from AS (via Sportslens), with the publication claiming that £41m will be enough to pique Atletico Madrid’s interest.

It has been speculated that the Spanish international has fallen down the pecking order somewhat, particularly so since the La Liga outfit acquired the services of Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

Diego Simeone’s loss would undoubtedly be our gain if the Argentine is prepared to part ways with a talent of Saul’s calibre.

Considering the boots Liverpool are reportedly looking to fill – following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free – the 26-year-old would be a remarkable bit of business, particularly for the price touted by the publication in question.

Assuming that the club is looking to raise £60m in player sales, however, it would leave Michael Edwards and the recruitment team with a pittance to work with regarding the potential acquisition of a new forward.

Though, of the two positions, one may fairly point out that replacing our former No.5, considering his value to Jurgen Klopp, is of more critical importance.

