(Photo) These Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing about Konate in Instagram snap with Robertson

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate’s size has been a constant source of amazement for Liverpool fans across the globe.

With James Milner sharing a snap of the Frenchman standing next to fullback Andy Robertson on his Instagram story, the centre-half’s height has been highlighted once more, with Reds fans jumping on social media to comment.

There has been some debate over whether we could see the former RB Leipzig star in action against Daniel Farke’s Norwich City outfit, with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk yet to start a pre-season fixture.

With the latter potentially in line to make the upcoming clash against Hertha Berlin, however, supporters could be treated to a vision many have dreamed of with the Dutch international lining up alongside Konate a possibility.

We’d expect Gomez to take up his spot beside his fellow starting centre-half as soon as he is back up to speed, though it has to be noted that the Frenchman has looked far from unconvincing in pre-season.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Konate is huge omds https://t.co/q7gZuU9RWQ — allyson felix stan account (@SAINTLAUR3N) July 26, 2021

Konate is tall yoh! 😂😂 https://t.co/7WYDjrI5Ms — THE PRINCE OF TIDES (@Sanele_No_8) July 27, 2021

konate is massive wtf 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IFTWx3kLws — vyom 🧜🏾‍♂️ (@XXVyom) July 27, 2021

