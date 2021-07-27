(Video) ‘Ahhh, Millie!’ – Milner beats two in Liverpool training with flashy nutmeg

Liverpool love a rondo in training, though, as has been a consistent feature of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure at the club, the coaching staff switched things up a bit by introducing two teams in a circle of players fighting to hold possession.

Receiving a short pass from Naby Keita and being immediately pressed by Takumi Minamino, James Milner pulled out some quick feet to nutmeg the Japan international and bypass the challenge of Billy Koumetio all at once.

Even at 35-years-old, it’s great to see the midfielder continuing to help set the standard in training.

You can catch the clip below (skip to 2:40), courtesy of LFCTV: