(Video) Liverpool-linked £36m attacker scores seven of Fiorentina’s 11 goals in one half

Liverpool-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic wowed fans yesterday after registering seven goals in one half during Fiorentina’s pre-season clash with Polisportiva C4 Foligno.

It’s of course worth taking the achievement with a pinch of salt given that the club’s opposition is based in the fourth-tier of Italian football.

Valued at £36m (according to Transfermarkt), one might fairly imagine the 21-year-old would fit reasonably within the club’s financial range, should the stated figure not change significantly.

The Serbian registered an impressive 21 league goals in 37 Serie A appearances, marking him as one of the prime attacking forces in the Italian top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @PassLikeThiago:

Dusan Vlahovic’s SEVEN goals in one half

pic.twitter.com/W4WfL9BFgm — 🆓🇵🇸 (@PassLikeThiago) July 25, 2021

