‘Absolute waffle’ ‘No way’ – These Liverpool fans can’t believe Shaqiri’s reported ‘below €10m’ asking price

Liverpool fans flocked to social media to express their disbelief over the side’s reported asking price of “below €10m” for fringe attacker Xherdan Shaqiri, as revealed in a tweet by Sport 1 reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The fan favourite expressed his interest in making a switch to Lazio in the Serie A, after confirming talks with club executives over the possibility of an Anfield departure this summer.

Having struggled to make an impact last term, it’s thought that the Merseysiders are actively looking for a new forward to bring into the side to challenge the first-choice front three.

Failing to register a single league goal between them last season, both Divock Origi and the Switzerland international have been strongly linked with exits in the current window.

With the former Bayern Munich man effectively set to remain a Liverpool player until the summer of 2023, however, the level of surprise expressed by the fanbase regarding the price tag is more than understandable.

It’s possible that, in light of non-homegrown quotas (we have reached our maximum), we’re merely looking to offload the 29-year-old with some amount of haste in order to facilitate a new signing.

Nonetheless, should the reported asking price be accurate, we’ve no doubt that a number of clubs will be queueing up to take advantage.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Sold Wilson for £12m but we want less than €10mil for Shaq ? No way. — Emil. (@emilnikolov_) July 27, 2021

Absolute waffle — Deedna (@deedna00) July 27, 2021

Less than €10m? he’s not academy player ,he’s a Switzerland 🇨🇭 international (vice cap) — fiifi Val (@larbyfutureGhMP) July 27, 2021

I doubt it’s below €10m 😂😂 — Zach (@80_zach) July 27, 2021

Less than €10mill?! Don’t believe that for a second. — Red_B (@Red_b74837) July 27, 2021

