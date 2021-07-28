Fabrizio Romano issues verdict on Liverpool’s chances of signing Federico Chiesa this summer

Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a Liverpool move for Federico Chiesa in a tweet due to Juventus’ insistence on the ‘untouchable’ status of the Italy international.

Some reports had suggested that the Reds had submitted a £86m bid for the 23-year-old, which had been turned away by the Serie A giants, with the journalist having since denied this claim.

Liverpool have NOT made an official bid for Federico Chiesa despite rumours. There’s nothing going on and no chance to sign him this summer. ❌🇮🇹 #LFC Liverpool board knows about Juventus stance. Chiesa is considered ‘untouchable’ – FC Bayern are aware of this decision too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2021

If the club is hoping to amass £60m in player sales to be able to afford further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate, however, it seems far from likely that there is a spare £86m around to dish out on a marquee signing.

A quality forward nonetheless remains a priority for us to solve in the current window, with the goals having dried up last term beyond Mo Salah.

It’s still as of yet something of an unknown quantity as to how a full-strength squad will effect the form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane, who both struggled for significant portions of the 2020/21 campaign.

Being able to confidently play a high line, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez near a matchday return, should certainly help to create more goalscoring opportunities for our front-three.

Nonetheless, our backup options beyond Diogo Jota could arguably do with an update, with both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi failing to find the net once in the league between them.

