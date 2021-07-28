Former Liverpool starlet Bobby Duncan set to join fifth club – report

Former Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan could be set for yet another club switch as Derby County engage in talks with Danish Superliga outfit Vejle Boldklub.

This comes from the Echo, who cite a report from The Derby Telegraph claiming that the Championship side have allowed the 20-year-old to speak to the interested party.

The striker spent a season on the Reds’ books before departing to Fiorentina with the player’s agent attracting attention on social media with his unsavoury claims about the Merseysiders’ handling of the prospect.

Following the player’s split with agent Saif Rubie, there’s certainly a sense of regret regarding Duncan’s Anfield exit.

Given the level of potential once thought to be on offer from the Derby man, it’s a shame that the attacker didn’t remain and pursue the full heights of his promise in the famous red shirt.

That being said, we’re certainly not short of exciting young talent in the current Liverpool squad, with many supporters eager to see what teenager Harvey Elliott can accomplish in the coming campaign.

