Jurgen Klopp frustrated with FSG as PL rivals given superior backing to Liverpool – Football Insider

Jurgen Klopp has privately expressed his frustration with the lack of financial backing from Liverpool owners FSG this summer, according to Football Insider.

According to the publication, the Reds target of £60m in player sales will not be a figure the club can spend freely on new faces, with the amount set to also cover the purchase of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

It would theoretically leave the Merseysiders with little room for flexibility in the market, with the side needing to find a quality replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

It seems unfathomable that after qualifying for the Champions League we’re still reliant (to what degree varies according to different reports) on player sales to make further additions in the window.

With Liverpool operating under a sustainable policy, however, it seems unlikely that any money amassed from fringe sales will go toward the Konate deal, given how further incomings have yet to grace the AXA training centre prior to funds being received.

Despite it being tempting to lose hope, however, there’s still plenty of window left for us to act in and we at the EOTK would be surprised if the club failed to bolster the squad beyond Konate this summer.

One Liverpool star’s future at the club could be in danger following Klopp’s pre-season selection call