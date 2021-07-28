Klopp remains a ‘big fan’ of Liverpool-linked midfielder; club circumstances could prevent transfer – Plettenberg

Liverpool-linked target Florian Neuhaus is unlikely to depart Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, according to Sport1 reporter Florian Plettenberg in a tweet.

The Reds were reportedly interested in the German international following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum on a free this summer.

❗️News #Neuhaus: It is likely that he will stay in Gladbach. #Klopp has recently reaffirmed his interest in him, is a big fan. FN has been informed about this. But there is currently no place in the Reds' squad. Cards could be reshuffled 2022. For #FCBayern as well. @SPORT1 #LFC — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 28, 2021

With Jurgen Klopp remaining a “big fan” of the player, there’s always the possibility that the club could look to secure the midfielder further along in the window, once more player sales are arranged.

Considering our non-homegrown quota of players is over maximum capacity, we may need to wait for some outgoings before seeing further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

Interestingly, there’s no mention of Neuhaus’ thoughts on the matter of Klopp’s interest, which far from rules out a potential transfer.

Should Xherdan Shaqiri depart in the coming days – as is certainly plausible given the player’s reported asking price and public desire to leave – along with another of the club’s fringe stars, then this would free up a non-homegrown spot that we could exploit in the window.

It depends then at that point which position the recruitment team considers the biggest priority – midfield or the forward line.

