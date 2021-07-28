Liverpool could hijack potential £45m Everton transfer as Blues reveal interest to super agent Mino Raiola – report

Liverpool have been linked with Everton target Stefan de Vrij, with the Blues having reportedly shared their interest in the player with Mino Raiola.

This comes from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), with the publication suggesting that Rafa Benitez’s men could be ahead in the race for the centre-half’s signature due to their positive relationship with the super agent.

Valued at £45m (according to Transfermarkt), however, it’s a signing that could be beyond the Reds’ financial reach, in light of the £60m target in player sales, particularly if Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to secure more than one further addition to the squad.

Excusing the price range, we can quite probably safely rule out a potential move on our part given that our immediate transfer priorities lie further up the pitch in midfield and the forward line.

Following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum – not to mention struggles for form experienced by Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane – Liverpool have far more pressing concerns.

Should the club lose a defender, however, then of course matters might change, with Nathaniel Phillips being linked with a range of suitors.

That being said, with a limited transfer budget, the club may find it difficult to justify expanding their defensive options beyond a new midfielder and forward.

