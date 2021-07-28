Liverpool handed alarming transfer update following Konate signing – report

Liverpool’s transfer activity in the current window could be severely limited, with it being reported that part of the player sales will go to funding the club’s earlier move for Ibrahima Konate.

This comes from Football Insider, with the publication suggesting that a late major signing this summer is far from likely as a consequence.

The Reds are thought to be hoping to amass over £60m in player sales, according to The Athletic, with a replacement for PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, and a new forward, considered priorities.

It seems unlikely that the club would have acted on our interest in the Frenchman without having first been good for the money.

A replacement for our former No.5 must be considered absolutely key – if it comes down to us being only able to afford one signing, this is the area we can’t afford to not invest in.

As our rivals strengthen, we’d be taking a massive gamble on our first-choice squad avoiding injury; if the last campaign was anything to go by, this is far from being a likely prospect.

