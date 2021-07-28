Liverpool set surprisingly low asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri – Plettenberg

Sport 1 journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed in a tweet that Liverpool have set an asking price of “below €10m” for out-of-favour attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

The reporter added that the player could “imagine a return to the Bundesliga” despite having already expressed an interest in signing for Serie A outfit Lazio.

The Reds have already reached the halfway mark of the reported £60m target in player sales, with the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Divock Origi also linked with an Anfield exit.

Having enjoyed a positive campaign with the Swiss national side at the European Championship, it seems somewhat baffling that we’d let the 29-year-old depart for a relative pittance.

Shaqiri’s contract is set to expire next summer, which could factor into the asking price, however, Liverpool do possess the option to extend his stay for another year, so this shouldn’t be a concern.

With that in mind, we at the Empire of the Kop would be surprised if Michael Edwards and co. didn’t manage to negotiate a fee closer to £15m for the former Bayern Munich star.

