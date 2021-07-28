Liverpool set to launch £30m bid for Wolves star as Reds reach halfway mark in player sales target – report

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Wolves star Adama Traore this summer, as the Reds look to bolster their forward line.

This comes from the Daily Star, with the outlet claiming the La Masia graduate could be available for a cut-price fee in light of the financial realities of post-pandemic life, not to mention his performances from the prior campaign.

Having already amassed over £30m in player sales following the latest exit of Harry Wilson, it’s plausible that the Merseysiders could afford to fund such a move.

The publication adds that the player could be uninterested in the potential switch, however, if Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to hand him more than an impact role at the club.

READ MORE: ‘Been here with Coutinho’ – Liverpool should sell £90m man if player is reluctant to sign new contract, says ex-PL star

The German has previously expressed his admiration for the Spain international, though he doesn’t seem to be the right fit for our needs at the moment.

Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane’s form last season highlighted just how important it is that Liverpool have a reliable goalscorer waiting in the wings, should Mo Salah be working overtime once more to keep us in contention for honours.

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott should certainly help to keep the front-three on their toes but we realistically need another genuine option to compete for a forward spot, particularly if the latter ends up being drafted into the midfield next term.

One Liverpool star’s future at the club could be in danger following Klopp’s pre-season selection call