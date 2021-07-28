Liverpool starlet joins PL rivals Manchester United after new contract snub

Academy starlet Ethan Ennis has officially signed for Manchester United after passing up on the opportunity to extend his Liverpool stay, as reported by the Mirror.

The talented youngster had been linked with a switch to Chelsea, with an Instagram snap revealing the player’s attendance of the club’s Cobhman training ground.

As predicted by Stretty News, however, the teenager has found himself crossing a divide few footballers are prepared to commit to.

READ MORE: Klopp remains a ‘big fan’ of Liverpool-linked midfielder; club circumstances could prevent transfer – Plettenberg

Having impressed at youth level thus far, it’s a shame to not only see a promising youngster depart the club but also to our bitter rivals.

Nonetheless, Liverpool still have a number of highly-rated talents remaining who Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff will no doubt be keeping a close eye on from Mateusz Musialowski to Kaide Gordon.

Harvey Elliott, who is considered likely to be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad for the upcoming campaign, is one we at the EOTK are particularly looking forward to observing following a remarkable season in the Championship.

Shaqiri could be about to hand Liverpool a HUGE double boost in their bid to sign Saul Niguez