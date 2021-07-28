(Video) Matip can’t stop laughing at Van Dijk’s ‘swagger’ walk in Liverpool promo

Beyond being appreciated for his defensive prowess, Joel Matip has endeared himself to Liverpool fans as a cult hero, being a constant source of joy for supporters.

Whilst shooting a promo, the Cameroonian centre-half couldn’t stop himself from laughing at Virgil van Dijk’s walk up the bowling alley.

The 29-year-old has been ever-present in the Reds’ pre-season, impressing alongside summer signing Ibrahima Konate ahead of the start of the season proper.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez yet to feature in a fixture since being ruled out with long-term injuries last term – though the former could be in line for some minutes against Hertha Berlin – it’s possible that Matip could be set to start in the club’s opening league tie.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s Twitter account:

“I cannot look” 😂 Not keen on @VirgilvDijk’s bowling alley swagger, Joel? Stay tuned for the full video at 5pm 👀 pic.twitter.com/xQnwQ3240o — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 28, 2021

