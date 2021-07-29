Laughable: Manchester United star offered to Liverpool by Mino Raiola – Le10Sport

Liverpool have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba by Mino Raiola.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who have sensationally claimed the super-agent has offered the 28-year-old to the Red Devils’ bitter-most rivals this summer.

MORE: (Photo) Alisson shows off fresh trim ahead of Liverpool pre-season reunion

The above report sates Liverpool have already rejected the offer, but suggest potential interest in Pogba could be revisited when the midfielder’s contract is a little closer to winding down.

Naturally, we at Empire of the Kop scoffed at Le10Sport’s report – aside from the blockbuster fee the Reds would be expected to pay, it’s a transfer that just simply isn’t ever happening.

When Gabriel Heinze was facing the exit door at Old Trafford in 2007, it’s widely-known a move to Liverpool was on the cards, but Man United stood in his way.

If the Red Devils were unwilling to do business with their North West neighbours for a want-away player, there’s no chance they’d let one of their most expensive stars swan up to Anfield so easily, even if that’s what Raiola seemingly desires.