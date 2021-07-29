Ligue 1 club prepared to sell Liverpool target this summer – report

Lille are reportedly ready to part ways with Liverpool-linked midfielder Renato Sanches this summer in order to raise funds.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claim the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to avoid losing the Portugal international for nothing next summer.

Sanches’ current contract is due to expire in 12 months and there has been few reports claiming a new deal is in the works, seemingly giving Lille little wiggle room.

The midfielder was most notably linked with a move to Liverpool by reputable Goal journalist Neil Jones, who listed the 23-year-old among other players the Reds are keen on.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be keen on exploring what’s possible in the transfer market this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Sanches endured an interesting start to his career, breaking through at Benfica before signing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the age of just 18.

A difficult few years culminated in a loan switch to then-Premier League outfit Swansea City, but a significant injury and string of poor performances offered little hope going forward.

Bayern cut their losses in 2019 and sold Sanches to Lille for around £20 million, where the Portugal international – who Transfermarkt now value at £27 million – would sensationally help the French side usurp PSG as league champions in 2020/21.