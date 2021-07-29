Ligue 1 club prepared to sell Liverpool target this summer – report

Lille are reportedly ready to part ways with Liverpool-linked midfielder Renato Sanches this summer in order to raise funds.

That’s according to French outlet Le10Sport, who claim the Ligue 1 champions are hoping to avoid losing the Portugal international for nothing next summer.

Sanches’ current contract is due to expire in 12 months and there has been few reports claiming a new deal is in the works, seemingly giving Lille little wiggle room.

The midfielder was most notably linked with a move to Liverpool by reputable Goal journalist Neil Jones, who listed the 23-year-old among other players the Reds are keen on.

Jurgen Klopp will surely be keen on exploring what’s possible in the transfer market this summer, with Gini Wijnaldum now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Renato Sanches was an outstanding player for Portugal at Euro 2020

Sanches endured an interesting start to his career, breaking through at Benfica before signing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the age of just 18.

A difficult few years culminated in a loan switch to then-Premier League outfit Swansea City, but a significant injury and string of poor performances offered little hope going forward.

Bayern cut their losses in 2019 and sold Sanches to Lille for around £20 million, where the Portugal international – who Transfermarkt now value at £27 million – would sensationally help the French side usurp PSG as league champions in 2020/21.

