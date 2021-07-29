Liverpool defender signs five-year deal with Ligue 1 club

Former Liverpool full-back Yasser Larouci has signed for Ligue 1 club ESTAC Troyes.

The French side took to social media to announce the transfer, revealing the 20-year-old has signed on for five years.

It’s a positive step for the talented Algerian, who departed Anfield earlier this summer at the end of his contract with Liverpool.

Larouci joined the Reds in 2017 from the youth ranks of Le Havre, making two senior appearances in the FA Cup during the 2019/20 season.

Fellow left-back Adam Lewis had been fighting for a spot in the senior team with Yasser – the former has since joined Livingston on loan.

With Kostas Tsimikas now plying his trade at Liverpool, it’s difficult to see where an Academy graduate could force their way in.

Perhaps that played a part in Larcouci’s decision to cut ties with the Anfield side and move on at the end of his contract this summer.

Either way, we at Empire of the Kop wish the young full-back all the very best going forward.