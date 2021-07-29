Liverpool respond to Serie A club after approach for £7.2m star – report

Liverpool have reportedly informed Napoli they cannot sign Kostas Tsimikas on loan this summer.

That’s according to Rai journalist Ciro Venerato, via AreaNapoli, who claims the Reds have informed the Serie A side the Greek can only leave Anfield in a permanent deal.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have previously reported Napoli were keen on Tsimikas prior to his move to Liverpool, and still hold an interest.

But Empire of the Kop understands Jurgen Klopp isn’t interested in allowing the left-back, who Transfermarkt value at £7.2 million, to leave Anfield.

Tsimikas was brought into the club to offer some defensive rotation, but injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip left the Liverpool manager in a difficult position.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold played an exhausting number of games throughout 2020/21, but Klopp resisted swapping out his entire starting back four.

Both Tsimikas and Neco Williams have been mostly left on the side-lines since the start of last season, but the Greece international did have some off-the-field issues to deal with.

Illness and injuries chipped into the left-back’s early embedding period at Liverpool, but he’s said to be keen on kicking on next season – and that’s exactly what Klopp wants.