(Photos) New Liverpool kit leak will get fans talking

Liverpool haven’t long released their new home and away kits for the new season, with fans generally liking the fresh designs.

Nike’s third/alternative offering for 2021/22 will be a bold shade of yellow with red trim, as per Footy Headlines.

The sleeves on Liverpool’s new kit are checker in design and are likely a nod to the banners on the Kop.

One choice we think most fans will agree on it that Nike has opted to use their alternative logo with brand name included. It looks classy.

Take a look at the photographs below of an apparent ‘leak’…