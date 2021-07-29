(Video) Sadio Mane bags for Liverpool after brilliant Kostas Tsimikas press

Get in! Liverpool pull one back against Hertha Berlin through Sadio Mane…

The Bundesliga side took an early lead against the run of play, and doubled it not too long after – which was still against the run of play.

Liverpool eventually got their just reward, though, thanks to a wonderful piece of pressing by Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek charged down the ball and whipped in a cross to Mane, who eventually slotted home.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…

Mane pulls one back. 2-1

pic.twitter.com/6xmeiKgq4t — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) July 29, 2021

The goal for Liverpool by Sadio Mané#LIVBSC

pic.twitter.com/uwYcHWSXi3 — ZIZOU (@zi_880) July 29, 2021