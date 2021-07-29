(Video) Taki Minamino links up with Mo Salah to score beautiful Liverpool goal

(Video) Taki Minamino links up with Mo Salah to score beautiful Liverpool goal

Get in! Liverpool managed to pull level against Hertha Berlin, following a glorious goal by Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international finished off a stunning moved, devised by Mohamed Salah and himself.

Naby Keita played a searching through ball into the box for the Egyptian star, which was artfully back-heeled into the path of Minamino.

And Taki made no mistake from short range, poking home to give Liverpool a level score-line going into the second-half.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV and OnTime

