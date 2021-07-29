(Video) Taki Minamino links up with Mo Salah to score beautiful Liverpool goal

Get in! Liverpool managed to pull level against Hertha Berlin, following a glorious goal by Takumi Minamino.

The Japan international finished off a stunning moved, devised by Mohamed Salah and himself.

Naby Keita played a searching through ball into the box for the Egyptian star, which was artfully back-heeled into the path of Minamino.

And Taki made no mistake from short range, poking home to give Liverpool a level score-line going into the second-half.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV and OnTime…

Keita winning the ball back with a fine through pass to Salah, unselfishly backheeled to Minamino.

LIVERPOOL🔴 2- H. BERLIN 2🟦⚪#LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gHPDVlGI5E — Ibou Konaté (@AnotherGua) July 29, 2021

Sensational backheel assist from @MoSalah to Minamino who scores the equaliser for Liverpool in their friendly against Hertha Berlin 🤩pic.twitter.com/bSCwR7LKRo — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) July 29, 2021