(Video) ‘Welcome back’: Many fans celebrate Gomez & van Dijk’s Liverpool return

Liverpool defensive duo Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk made their full returns to fitness on Thursday night…

The Reds faced off against Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, but were unable to grab the win.

MORE: (Video) Taki Minamino links up with Mo Salah to score beautiful Liverpool goal

That little factor didn’t matter too much, though, as two absolute giants in Gomez and van Dijk were brought off the bench for the final 30 minutes.

As per the caption of the tweet below, one Liverpool fan wished them both a nice ‘welcome back’ – in a post that has over 3,000 likes, as of the time of writing.