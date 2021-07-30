Another Liverpool star could join Wijnaldum at PSG, says ex-Red

Glen Johnson has suggested that it is possible Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could part ways with the club.

The England international has attracted much speculation following updates on his contract talks with the Merseysiders, with the likes of PSG and Atletico Madrid said to be keeping an eye on developments.

“Knowing Hendo the way I do, he will be so loyal to Liverpool after all the success that they’ve had together, so I can’t really imagine him in another Premier League club’s shirt,” the former Reds defender told BettingOdds.com.

“He’s pretty much achieved all he can at Liverpool.

“Of course he’s still going to have the fire in his belly, but a move abroad could be potentially on the cards and I’m sure he will have plenty of options abroad if I’m being honest.”

When questioned on a likely destination for the 31-year-old, should he depart Anfield, the former Chelsea fullback pointed to the French top-flight.

“Probably PSG. It would be nice to see him play with that calibre of players,” Johnson added. “Obviously the league isn’t like anything he’s used to, but it would be great to see him play with players who’ve won a lot in the game. It would be nice to see him amongst that circle.”

Our former defender is right to suggest that a switch to another side in the Premier League is far from viable (though there would undoubtedly be interest).

Having already felt the pain of Gini Wijnaldum’s exit, however, losing another player to PSG would seem a step too far, certainly this summer.

Henderson has two years remaining on his current contract and if fresh terms can’t be agreed before they expire then we’d expect the captain to remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

A move in this window is certainly off the cards given the calibre of midfielder we’ve already lost.

