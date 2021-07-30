Glen Johnson gives verdict on £35m Reds-linked attacker: ‘Don’t think he’s at Liverpool’s level’

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has claimed that linked target Jarrod Bowen is not a Liverpool-calibre signing.

The West Ham United attacker enjoyed an impressive full campaign in the Premier League, registering 13 goal contributions in 38 top-flight appearances.

“Personally I don’t think he’s the type of player that Liverpool need,” the 36-year-old told BettingOdds.com.

“He’s a good player, he’s proved a lot of people wrong and he’s stepped up in the Premier League but I don’t think he’s at Liverpool’s level.

“I think Liverpool have better players already so I’d be surprised to see them offload anyone to bring in Bowen.

“He’s had a good season and his career is going in the right direction and if he keeps improving then you never know what will happen. Right now though I don’t think he’s a good fit for Liverpool.”

Available for a figure potentially in excess of £35m, the Englishman could technically fall within the club’s financial reach, if is successful in amassing its reported target of £60m in player sales.

READ MORE: Jose Enrique – The Column #5: Wijnaldum’s surprising comments, Liverpool need more signings & Henderson’s contract conundrum

A deeper dive into the statistics behind Bowen certainly suggest that the forward is more of a creative than goalscoring force than his surface level numbers suggest.

With us supposedly interested in adding a genuine goalscoring option to the frontline to compete with the likes of Mo Salah and co. there’s certainly a justification for the club broadening its search to find a more suitable target in that regard.

Harvey Elliott’s numbers in the Championship last term suggest that he’s ready for a squad role alongside Diogo Jota.

Though, realistically, another forward is required to safeguard against a similar drop in form experienced by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last year.

Shaqiri could be about to hand Liverpool a HUGE double boost in their bid to sign Saul Niguez