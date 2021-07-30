Exclusive: ‘I don’t know what the club are thinking…’ – Enrique ‘mad’ at midfield conundrum

Jose Enrique has insisted it is imperative that Liverpool tie skipper Jordan Henderson down on a new contract.

The Reds are thought to be currently prioritising handing key stars, including Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, new contracts ahead of further transfer business in the window.

“I was actually mad when the rumours came out about the ongoing contract situation, because they’re just rumours,” the former fullback told Empire of the Kop.

“If they’re true, I don’t know what the club are thinking. I understand there’s a policy which affects older players, but look at Milner – probably the fittest guy in the team.

“They need to get Henderson tied down on a new deal, just like they need to with Salah and van Dijk.”

The English international’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2023, with elite European heavyweights PSG and Atletico Madrid said to be closely monitoring the situation.

Given Henderson’s obvious importance to Jurgen Klopp, it would seem insanity of the highest order if the club were to lose him on top of Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The reality, of course, is that such an eventuality is far from likely, though it does raise an important question as to how we should handle the player’s future beyond 2023.

At 33-years-old, the midfielder could very well be facing decline, at which point a long-term contract will, with the benefit of hindsight, look ill-advised.

On the other hand, the former Sunderland star has been an integral part of the side during Klopp’s tenure and, under a more romanticised view of football, deserves to end his career at Anfield.

It’s a tough call, with business sense likely to prevail.

