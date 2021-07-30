Latest net spend rankings highlight £460m disparity between Liverpool and PL rival’s spending

Kevin Palmer of The Sunday Wolrd has tweeted an updated list of the Premier League top six’s net spend from the last five years, with Liverpool sitting at the bottom of the pile behind Tottenham.

Manchester United lead the rankings as things stand, following the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, though things could soon change if Manchester City’s planned big money move for Jack Grealish goes ahead.

With the Sancho and Varane transfers added, this is updated net spend of clubs over the last FIVE years: #MUFC – £622.5m#MCFC – £518.9m#AFC – £331.1m#CFC – £230.6m#THFC – £201.3m#LFC – £159.7m Villa, West Ham, Brighton and Fulham all ahead of Liverpool (@TMuk_news) pic.twitter.com/jZYTG6jB6C — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) July 29, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a relatively quiet window, sorting out new contracts for key stars after the signing of long-term target Ibrahima Konate from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool’s spending has been a constant source of frustration for fans, with the finger often pointed at our owners, Fenway Sports Group, for a perceived lack of backing.

As huge of a club as we are, it’s often overlooked that we simply don’t have the financial flexibility available to some of our rivals.

Further to that point, less major transfers is not necessarily indicative of a failed transfer policy – particularly given that we have genuine success to back it up under Klopp’s reign – with us possessing a genuinely world-class lineup.

Squad depth largely forms the crux of the issue, of course, with backup options once again the focus of FSG-related criticism, though it remains important to consider our business under the wider context of the pandemic.

Nonetheless, we’d still be shocked if Liverpool failed to invest in a suitable midfielder replacement for former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

