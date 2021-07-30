Liverpool must sell two stars quickly in order to get back into the title race this season, says Ex-PL keeper

Liverpool have been advised by former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny to part ways with both Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in order to raise funds to “freshen up” the squad.

The Swiss international’s exit from Anfield could come sooner than later given the player’s public comments regarding his desire to switch to the Serie A with Lazio.

“I’d have thought they’d move them on as quick as possible,” the former Sheffield United shotstopper told Football Insider.

“There are definitely areas they need strengthen where players let them down last year.

“It showed last season after they lost Van Dijk that it had a massive effect on the whole team.

“I think they need to get these players out and replace them. They need to freshen up and be quick about it as well.

“They’ve just lost the title as well and I’m sure they’ll want to put up a better fight than last time.”

With the Reds’ looking to amass over £60m in player sales, according to The Athletic, the sales of both attackers would certainly help the club get close to its desired target.

With non-homegrown stars of the likes of Saul Niguez linked with Jurgen Klopp’s men, parting ways with two stars who fit that criteria would have the double effect of clearing space in the quota in addition to raising funds.

Whilst Shaqiri redeemed himself to a certain extent with his performances during the European Championship, the pair did not distinguish themselves as quality goalscorers in the prior campaign.

Having both played significant roles in memorable occasions for the club, it would be a shame to see either of the duo leave, despite it being necessary in order to fund further incomings.

Shaqiri could be about to hand Liverpool a HUGE double boost in their bid to sign Saul Niguez