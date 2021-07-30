Liverpool won’t be able to secure a new attacker this summer for one reason, says ex-PL star

Frank McAvennie has questioned whether Liverpool will be able to secure a new forward this summer given the array of quality attackers already at their disposal.

The Reds are thought to be interested in pursuing a new player to bolster the forward line following less than convincing campaigns from Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term.

“If they get another attacker, you have to think who gets replaced?” the 61-year-old told Football Insider.

“Mane, Salah or Firmino? They have Jota as well and as long as they are all fit they will all start.

“Going to Liverpool is not attractive to attackers for that reason.”

The Brazilian international’s form was particularly highlighted by pundits following a season in which Mo Salah was effectively responsible for keeping the club in contention for the top four spots.

How much of the aforementioned pair’s poor performances could be attributed to the injuries that rocked the structure of the side isn’t clear.

However, the return of key stars Virgil van Dijk and co. to the Liverpool squad will certainly be a solid indication as to their importance to the forward line’s efforts.

We’ve certainly missed playing a high line with confidence with the Dutch international and Joe Gomez’s pace to rely upon, not to mention the former’s pinpoint crossfield passes stretching the play, which certainly contributes to our forward play.

